Good fishing at Allandale Tarn after recent opening

The water has been closed since November and a consignment of fish, introduced to the Tarn only days before closure, has overwintered. Re-stocking has also taken place prior to re-opening last Saturday.

Originally, Iona was going to unlock the gates at the beginning of March, but entrants for the Scottish Stillwater Championship qualfier on March 3 were anxious to practice.

Trout of over 17lb, including brown trout, await in the crystal clear water and the Tarn is recovering after damage suffered during winter storms.

Allandale Tarn on a sunny day.

The fishery, next to the Zoo, is in a sheltered spot, but the storm fronts this winter made sure even Iona didn't escape.

She revealed: "A 25ft tree in an area known as Kiddies Corner came down and we did not realise how big it was until it was out there, flat down, lying in the water.

"Our re-stocking cage was damaged but is ready for opening. Most of the fish we are getting will be around 2lb and 3lb, but I have asked for some bigger fish as well."

On the fly pond there are 29 platforms at Allandale but bosses only fish up to 24 to give anglers plenty of space and Iona said: "Fish are moving. A little bit of warmth has made a difference."

Ian and Iona at Allandale Tarn.

Iona, also known as The Fly Lady, has not been at the vice this Winter, but she he has used the break to catch up on chores and we caught up with her in a big shed, fixing a spark plug for a strimmer.

She said: "You become a Jack of All Trades when you own a fishery as you can't afford to pay people to come in and do your work for you. You learn the hard way."

Iona has stocked up on fly tying equipment available in the fishery HQ and Iona confirmed the best patterns for the opening few weeks will depend on the weather and she added: "Generally, small dry flies work well early season, but pulling lures such as a black rabbit and damsel patterns on a floating line will also work. Your leader should be at least the length of your rod.

"We would expect the fish to be in the top three feet of the water and a 12ft to 15ft leader would be useful."

Most anglers at Allandale fish a single fly or a team of two but you can fish three and the gates will open at 8am and the fishing is from 9am to 4.30pm to begin with.

Iona said: "When the lighter nights move in we will gradually move the time up. Everything, however, is weather dependent, but we are usually able to fish even on the wildest days and fingers crossed for a good season ahead.

"The fish look happy and hopefully the anglers will be as well." Call the fishery on 01506 873073 for information.

West Lothian Angling Association remind anglers that The Almond is only open to salmon and sea trout fishing from Birdsmill to 50m below the Kirkton Campus Weir.

There is no Sunday fishing. Permits, a map and information are available on the website Almondforall.com.

Lake of Menteith bosses report a 29lb 8oz pike was caught by Tony Murtagh from Manchester on a four-inch fluoro roach while being guided by Stuart Sutherland from West Lothian.

Sea fishing now, and Rab Gallacher from Glenrothes won Mike and Chris's annual heaviest cod league with a fish of 8lb 14.8oz landed in the final leg of the five-match series.

He edged Dundee angler David Cargill into second spot. Cargill led with a fish of 8lb 6oz hooked in leg four. Cameron Cunningham from East Lothian led until match four with a fish of 7lb 8oz in the opening leg.

Gallacher won the final leg with Keith Galloway from Forfar second with four fish for 8lb 3oz and Gary Rezin (Aberdeen) third with two fish for 7lb 3oz. For the record, the league had its second biggest entry of 39 anglers.