Grange stay in pole position in men's hockey title race

Under-strength Grange thrashed Hillhead 5-1 at Old Anniesland in Glasgow in the men's Premiership with David Nairn, recently restored to the team after injury, claiming a double with Dylan Bean, Jamie Green and Ben Pearson scoring singles.Coach Stevie Grubb said his men put in a controlled performance and he added: "We were much more clinical in front of goal than we were two weeks ago (they drew 1-1 then) which is a result of the good work the squad have been doing in training."Grubb added: "We were missing a number of players so the overall performance was pleasing. Bart Kuijpers played a full game in goal with David Forrester not available and he was unfortunate not to save the penalty flick Hillhead scored from, getting a glove to the ball but he did save a second penalty flick high to his right."Elsewhere, The University of Edinburgh romped to a 6-1 victory over Uddingston at Peffermill while FSEG Clydesdale earned a 5-2 victory over West of Scotland rivals Kelburne.In the bottom six, Inverleith and Erskine Stewart's Melville both lost at home. Inverleith were beaten 3-1 by Dundee Wanderers while Grove Menzieshill edged Erskine Stewart's Melville 2-1.