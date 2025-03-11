Gullane glory in East Lothian Winter League after last-match away win

Gullane’s team pictured after beating Musselburgh to clinch this season’s East Lothian Winter League title | Contributed

Scott Walker’s side land title for first time since 2018/19 season

Gullane are the East Lothian Winter League champions for the first time in six years after pipping both Craigielaw and Tantallon in a tight title tussle.

Musselburgh, who had previously been unbeaten at home in this season’s campaign, stood between Gullane and glory last Saturday.

But it was job done for Scott Walker’s side as they recorded an impressive 4.5-0.5 win at the Monktonhall venue.

The victory moved Gullane to the 15-point mark, one better than Craigielaw while Tantallon ended up third on 12 points.

“We've assembled a really good squad again this season and have managed to get a few younger guys embedded into things, which is great,” said Walker.

Helped by winning all five home fixtures and also away at Tantallon, the Gullane players knew exactly what was needed in their final match of the season.

The top match against Musselburgh was halved as Thomas Simmonds and John Dunn-Butler won the last two holes to secure a half point after being three down with four to play.

“That effectively secured the vital win because, at that stage in the proceedings, we had already secured two wins and another game had gone down the 17th dormie 2 up with two holes to play,” said Walker.

The best golf of the day came from Kenny Wright and young Andrew Hendry in the fourth match, the duo being a good few under par in winning 6&5 against.

Meanwhile, Graeme Clark and Ewan Gordon won 1 up, Stuart Roberts and Walker won 3&2, as did Alan Smith and Duncan Low.

“This performance capped off a fantastic league season for us,” added Walker. “We've all really enjoyed it and this should also hold us in good stead moving forward.”

Gullane will now bid to pull off the double but face Craigielaw away in the semi-finals of the Winter League Cup this Sunday.