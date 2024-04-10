Haddington angler was top rod in first National qualifer

McCabe of Change Fly Fishing Angling Club hooked into 21 fish for 42lb 14.8oz and was well ahead of the second-placed angler, George Telford of Avonbank Fishery who are based at Millhall near Polmont. He totalled 16 fish for 32lb 12.4oz.Third was Glasgow Post Office angler John Simpson also with 16 fish but his weight was 31lb 15.1oz.The championship is sponsored by Penicuik-based Fishers Direct and Vision Fly Fishing UK. Tom McTaggart, secretary of the organisers, the Scottish Anglers National Association, Competition Clubs, said the 43 anglers had to contend with torrential rain as they set off at the start of the session. He added: "The heat was fished to a two fish kill with 2lb being awarded for each returned fish and a total of 363 fish for 772 lbs were caught and the top 22 anglers progress to the semi-finals." Other Lothians-based anglers who made it through were Derek Marklow from the Loanhead and District Club who was fifth with 14 fish for 30lb 8.4oz while Jamie McLeary of the Black Bull Fly Fishing Club at Dalkeith was 17th with nine fish for 18lb 15.80oz.Stuart Marklow also from Loanhead and District also made the top 22, finishing 20th with seven fish for 17lb 6.60oz.Martin Stewart from the Ormiston Angling Club club hooked eight fish for 15lb 9.80oz and was 24th but failed to qualify along with David Carr who finished in 32nd place with five fish for 12lb 13.40oz. He is from Tweed Valley Tanglers and lives in the Borders. Heat 2 will be held at Harelaw Trout Fishery at Neilston near Glasgow on Friday (April 12).