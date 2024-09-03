Hang gliding success for Edinburgh man in European competitions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been a successful summer campaign for an Edinburgh hang glider pilot competing in 4 major European competitions - 2 in Catalunya, northern Spain and 2 in south eastern France.

Mike Armstrong came in first place in the Ager / Catalunya Hang Gliding Open, winning 2 of the 5 tasks.

He then competed in the test event for next year's hang gliding World Championship, which will also be held in Ager and achieved 9th place overall (2nd placed Brit), helping team GB to pick up silver medal position.

Moving on to Laragne Monteglin in south eastern France, Mike managed to win the French Hang Gliding Open, winning the last of 4 tasks by a sufficient margin to leap from 4th position to 1st.

The British National Hang Gliding Championships immediately followed in the same location. Mike won the first task but a poor result in the second task dropped him into 2nd position, after which the weather deteriorated, precluding any further tasks and any chance to attempt the overall win.

Having flown hang gliders since 1984, competing for the last 30 or so years, this has been one of Mike's most successful years and he is hopeful of selection for team GB for next year's World Championships. He also represented Great Britain in 2 previous World Championships, held in 2018 and 2023 in North Macedonia.

Tasks in these competitions comprise of a race around a course (set each day based on weather conditions). Points are based on speed and distance round the course, which can range from 80 - 150 km in length and competing pilots can be airborne for up to 5 or 6 hours, using thermals and ridge lift to progress.

Mike would love for more people to take up hang gliding which he first took up 40 years ago and has given him countless amazing experiences.