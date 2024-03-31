Hearts find themselves in 3rd place in the Scottish Premiership table behind Celtic and Rangers.

The Edinburgh outfit finished 4th last year and are on course to finish a place higher this season. As for Hibs, it has been a season of change for them and they brought in Nick Montgomery from Central Coast Mariners in the A-League last September after parting ways with Lee Johnson after a slow start to the campaign.

Both bolster some of the best supports in the country. High home gates coincide with loyal backing on the road, with some fans travelling in Europe this season to watch their beloved sides play. But where do both rank on the attendance table?