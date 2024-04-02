Fans are often protective when it comes to their prized club landmarks- and stadiums are no different for Hearts and Hibs supporters.

Tynecastle has brought in many special days and nights for fans of the club currently in the Premiership's third spot to savour. Even this season alone, victory over Rosenborg and a triumph over Celtic will live long in the memory for those who were there to take in those special Hearts moments.

At Hibs, they have welcomed Aston Villa to Leith this season with victory over Luzern a particular highlight this campaign. Both clubs have had work done to their Tynecastle and Easter Road stadia in recent years, whether that be to stands themselves or decking out hospitality suites to elite standard.

Now a study conducted by Gambling 'N Go has weighed up the visitor experience of the 12 top-flight grounds in Scotland using factors including TripAdvisor, Google and Yelp reviews. The review scores and capacity of each stadia are also taken into account and here is where both Hearts plus Hibs sit in the rankings.

1 . Scot Foam Stadium - Dundee Overall rank: 12. Capacity: 11,775. Dens Park, officially known as Scot Foam Stadium for sponsorship reasons, was built in 1899 and replaced Dundee's previous stadium, Carolina Port.

2 . Tony Macaroni Arena - Livingston Overall rank: 11. Capacity: 9,713. This stadium in West Lothian was built in 1995.

3 . Fir Park - Motherwell FC Overall rank: 10. Capacity: 13,677. Fir Park has been Motherwell's home for over 100 years. The club moved to the ground in 1895, having previously played at Dalziel Park.

4 . St Mirren Park - St Mirren FC Overall rating: 9. Capacity: 7,937. The stadium, also known as the SMiSA Stadium, was opened in January 2009 when the Paisley club moved from our previous stadium at Love Street.