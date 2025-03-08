A new UEFA report has detailed just how much stock the Scottish Premiership has when it comes to player wages.

UEFA's European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report was published this wee and it has been described by president Aleksander Ceferin as an "ultimate guide to the European football finances.”

It details a whole host of different factors including TV revenue, gate receipts and squad costs. One area the report delves into is player wage costs, delving into the aggregate number for each league and what that looks like as a % of revenue.

The report looks at top divisions only, and Scotland’s is amongst the top 20 in this category. So where do they place amongst a legion of millions and billions? We take a look.

1 . 20th - Hungary Aggregate - €62m As % of revenue - 36% | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 19th - Greece Aggregate - €133m As % of revenue - 77% | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 18th - Poland Aggregate - €87m As % of revenue - 48% | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 17th - Israel Aggregate - €77m As % of revenue - 41% Photo: JACK GUEZ Photo Sales