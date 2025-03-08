Highest wage bills in football + where Scottish Premiership ranks in UEFA reveal of millions and billions

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 8th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Here is where the Premiership ranks when it comes to highest wage bills in the game compared to the Premier League, La Liga and more.

A new UEFA report has detailed just how much stock the Scottish Premiership has when it comes to player wages.

UEFA's European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report was published this wee and it has been described by president Aleksander Ceferin as an "ultimate guide to the European football finances.”

It details a whole host of different factors including TV revenue, gate receipts and squad costs. One area the report delves into is player wage costs, delving into the aggregate number for each league and what that looks like as a % of revenue.

The report looks at top divisions only, and Scotland’s is amongst the top 20 in this category. So where do they place amongst a legion of millions and billions? We take a look.

Aggregate - €62m As % of revenue - 36%

1. 20th - Hungary

Aggregate - €62m As % of revenue - 36% | Getty Images

Aggregate - €133m As % of revenue - 77%

2. 19th - Greece

Aggregate - €133m As % of revenue - 77% | Getty Images

Aggregate - €87m As % of revenue - 48%

3. 18th - Poland

Aggregate - €87m As % of revenue - 48% | Getty Images

Aggregate - €77m As % of revenue - 41%

4. 17th - Israel

Aggregate - €77m As % of revenue - 41% Photo: JACK GUEZ

