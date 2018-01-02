Burned-out Edinburgh Capital scorched by Guildford Flames

Edinburgh Capitals were thrashed 10-1 by Guildford Flames in Surrey on Tuesday night.

Capitals were missing Callum Boyd, Tyler Plews, Dillon Lawrence and Juris Upitis through injury and the club’s under-20s goalie, Jordan McLaughlin, once again between the pipes for the Murrayfield men.

Guildford, though a double from Kruise Reddick plus goals from Geoff Walker and Ben Campbell, led 4-0 after the first period. Walker scored his second of the game before Dylan Anderson grabbed what was already a consolation goal for Edinburgh in the 28th minute.

Flames forward John Dunbar scored the home side’s sixth goal in the 40th minute and in the third period Reddick and Walker completed their hat-tricks before late goals from Rhett Ratchinski and Brennan Yadlowski completed the scoring.

Former German Elite League goalie of the year Tyler Beskorowany arrives in Edinburgh on Wednesday to try and shore up a leaky backline.