Capitals are torn apart in Kirkcaldy

Edinburgh Capitals were thrashed 10-1 by Fife Flyers in Kirkcaldy last night, their heaviest defeat of the season compounding a Boxing Day Forth derby nightmare for the Murrayfield men.

Assistant coach Jock Hay spoke earlier in the week of seeing a 60-minute effort from his players if they were to avoid their eighth straight defeat, however, nothing could be further from the truth as Edinburgh trailed 3-0 after just eight minutes through goals from Shayne Stockton, Chase Schaber and Liam Heelis.

Capitals look a club in complete disarray both on and off the ice, an image not helped by starting goalie Pavel Shegalo pulling himself from the game less than ten minutes in, to be replaced by 18-year-old Jordan McLaughlin.

Shegalo did not look injured and is due to be replaced by new Canadian back-stop Tyler Beskorowany who arrives in Edinburgh next week. The Russian’s petulance, if indeed that is what it was, is understandable as Capitals’ problems clearly run far deeper than the man between the pipes. However, his actions heap even more embarrassment on to the club and could well be his last in a Capitals shirt.

Fife began the second period in the same vein as the first, firing five goals past McLaughlin through a double from Stockton to complete his hat-trick, Danick Gauthier (2) and Peter LeBlanc. Dylan Anderson put Edinburgh on the board on the power-play in the 33rd minute.

Two Flyers goals late in the third period, a second for Schaber and an Ian Young strike, completed what was a demolition job by the home side.

Jay King was named as Capitals’ man of the match.

Capitals’ players have no place to hide and are back in action tonight at Murrayfield against Braehead Clan (face-off 7.30pm), with the Glasgow outfit surely licking their chops at the prospect.