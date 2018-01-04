Edinburgh Capitals release Pavel Shegalo and winger Juris Upitis

Edinburgh Capitals have released net-minder Pavel Shegalo and winger Juris Upitis with immediate effect.

Player-coach Michael D’Orazio has, however, not ruled out new signings ahead of the transfer deadline later this month.

Shegalo, who has not played for the club since skating off nine minutes into a 10-1 defeat to Fife Flyers on Boxing Day, will be replaced between the pipes by former German Elite League ‘goalie of the year’ Tyler Beskorowany, who had his first training session with the club on Thursday.

Upitis, a Latvian internationalist, scored four goals in 32 games for Edinburgh – who have not won in 12 games – and D’Orazio, who was consulted in the decision to release the player, said: “We’re at 14 imports now (the maximum number of foreign-trained players allowed to ice in a game) but we are looking to get a few more guys in for the better of the team, but whether we manage that or not we’ll have to wait and see. We can compete with the squad we have, but do the players want to turn this thing around?

“We, as hockey players, need to look ourselves in the mirror and ask are we really giving our all, and working to the best of our capabilities?”