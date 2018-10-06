Racers coach Jock Hay wary of Lynx taking out their frustration

Murrayfield Racers’ season continues tonight with a trip to Aberdeen Lynx in the group stage of the Stuart Robertson Cup, less than a week after their come-from-behind 3-2 win in the same competition against Lynx at Murrayfield.

Assistant coach Jock Hay expects a tough test after the Aberdeen outfit impressed him last time out,

“We saw last week how good they are, they were very disciplined positionally and that made it difficult for us. We didn’t play well for the first two periods, but really played well in the third, and we must have that mentality from the start tonight.

“They play to full houses up there, it’s a big crowd and that’ll be like an extra man for them, so it’s going to be tough.”

Racers’ last defeat came in a narrow 3-2 home loss to Blackburn Hawks in the NIHL cup last month, and the newly formed Edinburgh club are in the midst of a four-game undefeated run.

Hay, a Racers stalwart as player in the 1980s, has also spent 20 years coaching with the now defunct Edinburgh Capitals in the country’s top leagues, and the is delighted with the improvement in this young Racers squad.

“The one thing I’ve noticed is how keen they are to improve, and for me that makes a big difference.

“When you work with young players it sometimes takes a little longer for them to get what you’re trying to say. Our team are improving all the time, and when the guys start taking things on board and adding to their game it’s really pleasing to see.”

Racers round-off their weekend with the home leg of their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie with North Ayrshire Wild at Murrayfield tomorrow (face-off 6pm), with the return fixture due to be played at Auchenharvie Ice Rink later this month