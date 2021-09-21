Murrayfield Racers 'back again' as club confirm Scottish National League place

Murrayfield Racers will return to the ice for the 2021-22 SNL season. Pic: Ian Coyle

Difficulties securing ice time at Murrayfield Ice Rink combined with key player departures over the summer had led to doubts over Racers’ participation in the upcoming campaign as ice hockey returns for the first time since the pandemic-enforced shutdown in March 2020.

However, an agreement has now been reached that will allow the Edinburgh side to play the initial part of the 2021-22 season on the road, with the rink not set to reopen until towards the end of the year.

Racers’ management spoke to the rink owner last week and have been informed that the facility will open once maintenance work has been completed.

Club director Willie Dunn said: “The last year and a half has been extremely stressful, but we are thrilled to announce that we’re back.

“We’ve had positive dialogue with the people behind the scenes at the rink and they are looking forward to getting things up-and-running once again.

“The players have been contacted about this latest development and we’re hoping to retain the bulk of the squad we announced last summer.

“Obviously playing away during the first part of the season is not ideal, but we feel it is manageable given the timeframe we’ve been given by the rink.

“On that basis, we urge all our fans to get behind us as much as possible. Please spread the word – the Racers are back again!”

Any players wishing to try out for the Racers should email the club at [email protected] as soon as possible.

