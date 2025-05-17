Players praise condition of Capital course for milestone edition of historic team tournament

“It’s like the old days,” declared Graham Robertson as the Silverknowes star joined a chorus of praise for the greens at the Braid Hills Golf Course.

Less than a fortnight before the start of the 125th Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy, a number of the putting surfaces at the Capital venue had been badly damaged by mindless idiots on e-bikes.

But fears that the milestone edition of the Edinburgh Leisure-run team tournament might be disrupted by that untimely act of vandalism proved well and truly unfounded.

Not only had head greenkeeper Gary Rodger and his team done a fantastic job repairing the damage but they delivered greens that were on the slick side.

Golf Finance and the Braid Hills Golf Centre are backing the 125th Edinburgh Evening Dispatch Trophy at the Braid Hills Golf Course | National World

“You had to watch what you were doing with your putts,” added Robertson, a seasoned campaigner in the event, of the surfaces being back to how they used to be on one of the top municipal courses in the UK.

After being up at 4.30am to do his greenkeeping shift as part of Rodger’s staff, Scott Higgins was on the tee at 11am in the Musselburgh Old Course side facing Silverknowes.

The six-time winners were given a bit of a scare before coming out on top but, while disappointed to end up on the losing side, Higgins was delighted to hear that the course had been given a huge thumbs up by his fellow competitors.

“That is nice,” he said with a smile, having, in the words of Rodger, gone “above and beyond” along with Hugh Dawson, over the past few weeks. “The course is playing good and looking great.”

Robertson and long-time playing partner Keith Reilly were three down through 13th against Paul Marshall and Callum Livingston before winning four holes in a row while Chris Milligan and Connor McWatt finished two up at the back against Higgins and Kevin Wylie.

Donuts@the9th player Alistair Dougal hit the opening shot in the milestone edition of the Edinburgh Leisure-run tournament | National World

“The course is brilliant - really good,” said Reilly, who also liked a new tee at the short 17th that has allowed Edinburgh Castle to become a spectacular backdrop.

A Silverknowes B side that included former gold medallist Tam Caldwell also progressed to the last 16, with Edinburgh Academicals waiting for them on Tuesday night.

Brothers Angus and Hugo Rintoul helped Accies sweep past Harrison B, with one of their team-mates, Nick Peoples, producing the “highlight shot” in that match as he hit a 2-iron tee shot to ten feet at the par-4 fourth.

In an event being sponsored by Braid Hills Golf Centre and Golf Finance, other opening-day winners included Heriot’s and Heriot’s Quad as they set up a repeat of their semi-final clash in 2013.

It was a dream Dispatch debut for Max-Nicholson Brooks, a 17-year-old who was drafted in as a late replacement for John Archibald after he was forced to withdraw due to a back issue.

“I only found out at 8pm last night that I was playing but I really enjoyed it and actually hit the pin three times,” said the smiling Ratho Park and North Berwick member.

After sharing their customary tasty treats with their opponents out on the course, Newbattle team Donuts@the9th got their teeth into 2012 winners Caermount on the back nine.

In the front match, debutant Alistair Dougal and John Nisbet were two down through 11 against Gary and Jamie Henshaw before producing a 2-3-3-4-3-3-3 run, helped by plus one man Nisbet driving the 12th, 14th and 16th then hitting a rescue through the back at the last.

The gorse is in full bloom at the Braid Hills Golf Course for the 125th Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy | National World

Other teams to progress included the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, Turnhouse team BBT and two clubs flying the Braids flag in Harrison and Braids United.

Jake Johnston, whose grandad Bobby was a proud Dispatch Trophy committee member and dad Stuart is a former winner, and Callum Kenneally helped SGF beat Turnhouse less than 24 hours after arriving home from the US at the end of their college campaigns.

BBT scraped through at the 19th against Stewart’s Melville FP in the only game to require extra holes while Braids United joined big winners Harrison in the next round after birdieing the last in both games to beat Edinburgh Thistle.

“We’ve lost a couple of close matches in recent years, so it is nice to be on the other side on this occasion,” said a smiling Braids United player Glen Masters.

Six-time champions Silverknowes were among the first-round winners in an event being sponsored by Golf Finance and Braid Hills Golf Centre | National World

Duddingston, the defending champions and bidding to make it three wins in a row, came through a “tough match” against Hailes B.

Marc Cairnie chipped in for an eagle-2 for the Kingsknowe club at the 15th in the front match but, helped by David Miller and Connor Scott winning three of the last five holes, Duddingston went through.

Results

First round

Donuts@The9th (Alistair Dougal and John Nisbet 1; Fraser Jarvis and Chris Birrell 1); Caermount (Gary Henshaw and Jamie Henshaw 0; Eric Mair and Martin Hopley 0).

Donus@The9th won 2&1

Buckstone Golfing Society (David Liddle and Craig Taylor 4; David Clark and Andrew Hogg 0); Kilgour Wealth Management (Sean Marc and Jamie McIntosh 0; James Keggie and Owen Melrose 5).

Kilgour Wealth Management won by one hole

Bank of Scotland (Graeme Stevenson and Andy Stevenson 0; John Gallacher and Mark Robertson 0); Hailes (Nathan McCulloch and Steve McCulloch 8; Paul Page and Danny Crolla 2).

Hailes won 10&9

Edinburgh Western (David Wilson and Kevin McDonald 0; Danny Cameron and Keith MacFarlane 3); Prestonfield (Scott Findlay and Alisdair Hastie 1; James Fisken and Michael Crombie 0).

Edinburgh Western won 2&1

Lochend (Graeme Markey and Jamie Crisp 0; Gregor Forbes and Thomas Burnett 0); Heriot’s Quad (Euan Gordon and Scott Johnston 5; Roddy Stevenson and Max Nicholson-Brooks 3).

Heriot’s Quad won 8&7

Carrickvale (Ross Colquhoun and James Kerr 0; Josh Cullerton and Jimmy Hunter 0); Heriot’s (Elliot Innes and Scott Dickson 3; Sam Hall and Fraser Smith 3).

Heriot’s won 6&5

BBT (Kyle Wilson and Calum Robertson 0; Blair Henry and Jack McVey 3); Stewart’s Melville FP (Nic Barr and Guy Dalziel 3; Angus Rigby and Tommy Bryson 0).

BBT won at 19th

Turnhouse (George Jackson and Eddie Jackson 0; Craig Docherty and Scott MacPherson 0); Stephen Gallacher Foundation (Andrew Hendry and Jake Johnston 2; Callum Kinneally and Dylan Cairns 1).

Stephen Gallacher Foundation won 3&2

Colinton Mains (Callum Burgess and Scott Fergus 0; Ross Fergus and Paul Stewart); Silverknowes B (Anthony Howden and Tam Caldwell 2; Keith Tulloch and Steve Garioch 7).

Silverknowes B won 9&8

Harrison B (Justin White and Scott Knowles 0; Simon Moggie and Bryan Byars 0); Edinburgh Academical (Nic Peoples and Angus Rintoul 4; Hugo Rintoul and Iain Smith 7).

Edinburgh Academical won 11&9

Bruntsfield Allied (Ross Young and Steve Titterington 0; Neil Porter and Nathan Brogan 0); Harrison (Iain Ashley and Donny Munro 8; Stewart More and John Cafferty 3).

Harrison won 11&10

Silverknowes (Keith Reilly and Graham Robertson 1; Chris Milligan and Connor McWatt 3); Musselburgh Old Course (Paul Marshall and Callum Livingston 0; Scott Higgins and Kevin Wylie 0).

Silverknowes won 4&3

Braids United (Sandy Miles and Gordon Brown 0; Glen Masters and Andrew Chalmers 3); Edinburgh Thistle (Ross Turner and Donald Anderson 0; Barry Anderson and David Greenshields 0).

Braids United won by one hole

Dalmahoy (Richard Fyvie and George Johnston 0; Chris Laird and Scott McClory 0); Murrayfield (Archie Wyatt and Carl Johnstone 2; Cameron White and Stuart Thurlow 6).

Murrayfield won 8&7

Duddingston (Gary Thomson and Allyn Dick 4; David Miller and Connor Scott 0); Hailes B (Marc Cairnie and Scott Finlayson 0; Robbie Sanderson and Fraser Sutherland 1).

Duddingston won 3&2

Kilgour Property (Gus Santana and David Downing 2; John Shepherd and Mark Roberts 1); Swanston (Nick Henderson and Mark Evans 0; Greig Dighton and Andrew Latton 0).

Kilgour Property won 3&1