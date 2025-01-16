Jacob Fearnley gives clear response to 'next Andy Murray' claim as drunk fan praised after Australian Open win
Jacob Fearnley is taking the Australian Open by force - and a drunken fan has been hailed in his next big win.
The Edinburgh-born tennis star managed to get the better of hometown hero Nick Kyrgios in the first round and he has now saw-off Arthur Cazaux in four sets. It sets up a huge clash with world number two Alexander Zverev in the next round.
Fearnley was emotional after securing the latest victory. It’s been a stellar 12 months in tennis for him which has been witness to a rise from 645th in the rankings this time last year to 77. His match against Cazaux wasn't a walk in the court either, with heavy rain forcing several delays.
Fearnley lost the first set but recovered to win the next three and won 3-6 7-6 6-2 6-3, facing off against a loud contingent of the crowd supporting his French opponent. Many of the fans had the chance to indulge in a drink or two also, with court six holding a courtside bar, with some of those who’d had a bit too much playing their part in success.
He said: "I actually didn't really look at the court before I went on, so when I saw the bar, I was thinking it's going to be a pretty rowdy atmosphere. But as I settled into the match, I kind of blocked it out as much as I could. Obviously there was some supporters who were extremely drunk, but it was a great atmosphere.
“There was one guy who was extremely vocal on the bar side. At first I couldn't tell if he was trying to psych me out, but then I realised he was on my side. One fan in a Scotland shirt actually got escorted out at the end. I wanted to see him because he was a really good support!"
There was also one comment from a supporter that proved Fearnley's feet are firmly fixed to the ground amid his soaring success. After a fan asked for a picture, they commented "The next Andy Murray" and Fearnley replied "I don't know about that."
He stopped for a photo with a young fan holding a saltire and offered to sign it, only he couldn’t find anybody who was willing to help them out with a pen, adding "I'm so sorry, there's no pen." He then headed off to the locker room as a rendition of his support singing "Jacob Fearnley baby" to the tune of the Human League's 'Don't You Want Me’ blared out.
