Jacob Fearnley stuns Nick Kyrgios in Australian Open debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a remarkable display of skill and composure, Edinburgh's own Jacob Fearnley secured a straight-sets victory over Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the first round of the Australian Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old triumphed with a scoreline of 7-6, 6-3, 7-6, marking his first direct entry into a Grand Slam main draw.

Fearnley's service games were particularly impressive, winning 82% of points on his first serve and 57% on his second. His return game was equally dominant, claiming 65% of points on Kyrgios's second serve. This comprehensive performance underscores Fearnley's rapid ascent in the tennis world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a year ago, Fearnley was ranked outside the top 600. His exceptional 2024 season, highlighted by four titles on the Challenger circuit and strong performances on the ATP Tour, propelled him to his current ranking of 92. A product of Texas Christian University (TCU), Fearnley honed his skills alongside fellow Briton Cameron Norrie and graduated with a degree in Kinesiology. His collegiate success laid a solid foundation for his professional career.

Kia Arean, Melbourne

Kyrgios, returning to competitive play after a hiatus due to injury, last competed in Stuttgart in 2023. During his recovery, he garnered positive attention for his insightful commentary with the BBC at Wimbledon 2024 and his growing camaraderie with Novak Djokovic, which has endeared him to fans worldwide. Despite managing an abdominal strain, Kyrgios was unable to match Fearnley's intensity in this encounter.

Looking ahead, Fearnley is set to face France's Arthur Cazaux in the next round. Cazaux, a 22-year-old from Montpellier, has a career-high singles ranking of No. 63 and is known for his aggressive baseline play. This upcoming match promises to be a compelling contest between two emerging talents on the ATP Tour.

George, a tennis analyst from tennishq.co.uk, said: "Fearnley's meteoric rise is a testament to his dedication and the robust training environment at TCU. His victory over Kyrgios signals his readiness to compete at the highest level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of Britain's promising prospects, Fearnley's journey from collegiate tennis to the global stage is inspiring. His performance in Melbourne not only highlights his potential but also signals the emergence of a new British talent in the world of tennis.