Jeppesen joins Berwick Bandits

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 10:32 BST
Jonas Jeppesen will make his debut for Berwick Bandits this weekend after replacing injured Danyon Hume.

The Danish star goes straight into the side for this weekend’s Cab Direct Championship clashes with Glasgow Tigers.

The first match is in the West of Scotland on Friday (7.30pm) with the return in the Borders in Saturday (7pm).

Jeppesen, who has returned to the top-flight this season for Birmingham, has joined the Bandits as a replacement for skipper Danyon Hume who will miss the remainder of the campaign having suffered two fractured vertebrae.

Jonas Jeppson, a new recruit for Berwick Banditsplaceholder image
Jonas Jeppson, a new recruit for Berwick Bandits

Berwick manager Stewart Dickson said: “Once the extent of Danyon's injuries became clear it was important to get a dynamic replacement for him, using all the room available to us within the 40-point limit.

"Jonas is a great signing and I would like to put on record my thanks to (club owner) Jamie Courtney and the promotion at Berwick for backing me personally and for getting this signing over the line."

