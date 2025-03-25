The WWE icon was spotted in Edinburgh with a celebrity chef this week before getting into a war of words with fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WWE superstar John Cena was spotted in Edinburgh ahead of a show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday night.

The 47-year-old and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, made their way into an Edinburgh gastropub after arriving in Scotland as part of a European tour on the road to this year’s WrestleMania. Cena and his partner tried out Scran and Scallie in the city, which is owned by TV chef Tom Kitchin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They stopped for a photo with Kitchin and his wife. A post was uploaded to the restaurant's Instagram to mark the star's visit. It read: "When John Cena came to town. Thank you both for visiting us at Scran and Scallie."

Wrestling fans got to see Cena at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, as he embarks on a retirement run in 2025. But fans, who possibly watched the WWE icon in Scotland for the final time, saw a different side to the usual fan favourite.

Turning on fans

Cena has turned from face to heel in the wrestling business, which essentially means he’s gone from good cop to bad. It was a shock move at Elimination Chamber earlier this year that has paved the way for a title shot with champion Cody Rhodes, who he faced off with in Glasgow on the mic.

Before that, he had a showdown with fans who hit their former hero with chants of “f*** you” Cena. For the second week in a row, he stated that the fans were horrible people, and he was keen to make them pay for their abuse. He said: "You make this so easy. While you were chanting profanity at the top of your lungs, I've been paying attention. I've been learning from you, quizzing you, studying you, testing you, prodding you, rewarding you for playing along with your stupid, childish, curse-ridden nursery rhymes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And in doing so, you have told me every single thing about you. You know nothing about me. I know more about you, than you. And the truth is, your life is sad. Because this is the best it's gonna get.”

John Cena rant in Glasgow

Cena continued: “This is all you have. But to me, you have been nothing more than an experiment. You have been rats in a cage. The most important thing you ever told me was in April 2005 - the day I gave you my greatest idea," he continued.

"I gave you… the WWE Spinner Championship. And just like right now, you ate me alive! You all told me loud and clear how stupid I was because I changed your championship into a toy, and the championship is not a toy. Listen closely, that was the biggest mistake you ever made. In that one single moment you were vulnerable enough to tell me what means the most to you in this life.

"Now that I know that, I am going to ruin wrestling! I am going to ruin it for every fan, every wrestler… for everyone."