Kailzie boss keen to encourage youngsters into fishing

Connor Newcombe, the owner of Kailzie Fishery near Peebles, has confirmed that he will be taking part in several initiatives to encourage young people to take up fishing as a sport.

Currently, Newcombe, like many fishery owners, is trying to recover from a tough winter period which has seen waters battered by strong winds, heavy rain and snow, causing closures.

Hardy anglers have, however, continued to cast a line his two-acre fishery near Peebles, and they have been catching, despite the constraints of fluctuating barometric pressure and freezing temperatures.

He admitted: “It has been very much up and down this winter. Frost has been hitting us a lot and so has the wind, but some of the hardy boys are still coming.

A general view of Kailzie being fished during the summer

“They have had some good sessions. Strangely, something happens and the fish are feeding. In January, come midday, we have had some good buzzer hatches, small olive buzzers, size 14, especially those with an orange collar.

“They (the fish) have been taking them two foot down, especially under the bung.”

Newcombe has tried to encourage anglers to plump for straight-line buzzer fishing, but fish have preferred to take patterns under the bung.

He added: “The bung catches fish and it is a great way for young people to learn, and for older people too. Also, guys may have been pulling lures all day and they need to have a rest. The bung is perfect for that.”

Connor Newcombe at Kailzie Fishery near Peebles

He continues to re-stock but with a “slightly different regime” this year. Previously, he inserted big fish, which has been good, but, from a fishery manager point of view, it is an expensive way to do it.

Newcombe added: “Basically, you are not getting as many fish for your buck, so, we are going to stock more frequently. If I can trickle fish in the catches will stay at a good height.”

The Borders-born angler conceded that some anglers do not understand how much fish prices have risen in recent times and he said: “It is certainly my biggest outlay, but everything in life has gone up, and it is inevitable that something is going to have to change at some point.

“This is my third year here and things are going well, but there is definitely room for improvement. The quality of the fishing is good. It can be tricky, but we try to keep the anglers happy. It is all about numbers these days, and I need to cater for that.”

Most anglers buy catch and release tickets for the popular water near Peebles and Newcombe said: “From one angle it is good as you are not really losing stock, but you then have a pond full of fully jagged fish who are pretty wise and are not going taking a fly that often.

“You do need to keep rotation going. You can’t keep putting in hundreds of fish, especially in a small pond.”

Encouraging youngsters is crucial going forward and Newcome said that initiatives will be advertised on his Facebook site. These include lessons – which can be done individually by appointment with the fishery - and coaching sessions for groups.

Classes are run by the Tweed Foundation at Kailzie in the summer holidays and Newcome advised those interested to keep checking his social media for postings as places are generally snapped up quickly.

He has a popular bait pond which encourages young people into fishing as they can catch trout more easily, but he added: “For those who enjoy fishing there, I always try to encourage them to have a go at fly fishing.”

Currently, he is open 9am to 5pm, seven days a week, but once he can see the availability of a four-hour ticket after 5pm, then the hours will change.

The Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing team host a fund-raiser at Parkview Fishery in Fife (KY 15 7UT) on Sunday, March 23, fishing 9am to 4pm, and the £30 entry includes fishing, bacon roll on arrival, tea/coffee and lunch.

Contact the fishery on 01337 831810 or Morag Wallace on Facebook and cash raised goes towards the cost of travel to the Home International in Ireland in May.

Latest results including John Donaldson (East Lothian) finished second in the first heat for the Scottish Bank Stillwater Championship held in tough conditions at Burnhouse Lochan near Bonnybridge. He had 14 fish for 21 points, one point behind the winner, Greg Hoggan, who also hooked 14 trout.

Buzzers under the bung, around four 4ft down, worked well and the pair, plus Stevie Craig, who had ten fish, are in the Scotland team for the Home International in England.

Spaces are available for some of the other heats. See the Stillwater Bank Information Group page on Facebook for details.

On to sea fishing, and Ian Campbell (Falkirk) won Match Four in the Edinburgh New Year Shore League at Joppa with seven fish, Stevie Burns (Prestonpans) second with six fish and Scott Emmerson (Edinburgh) third on two fish. Burns also landed the longest fish, a 24cm flounder.

Match five is at Seafield on Friday, February 21. Registration at Marine Esplanade EH6 7DP from 6pm to 6.15pm and fishing from 7pm to 10pm.

Fife-based St Serfs host their annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 5, at the Elbow Room in Kirkcaldy (8pm).

George Harris (Dunshalt) won the ninth leg of the club league with one fish and the boundaries were Carnoustie to Arbroath. Second was Gordon McKay (Cellardyke) and David Erskine (Kirkcaldy) third and Harris, the club secretary, said: “Least said the better about the conditions.”

Meanwhile, anybody keen for a competitive cast this weekend can enter the Riverside sweep match in Dundee on Saturday, February 15.

Registration is at Riverside Drive along from the Bridge Café from 11.30am to 11.45am with fishing from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

There is a 100 per cent payout for the longest length and the longest fish and prizes will depend on the entry.

Rules are one rod with a maximum of three hooks. Entry is £15 for seniors and £5 for juniors and Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers rules apply.

James Duncan is taking entries for this pre-book only match and see the Scottish Shore Angling Match Group page on Facebook.