Local Girls' Team Secures Its First Sponsorship
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Red Pandas U12s are the latest team from the very popular and successful Edinburgh South CFC organisation that have received sponsorship from the Cameron Toll Community Fund.
Gael Cochrane from the Red Pandas said “The team has never had a team sponsor so receiving this £600 award from the Cameron Toll Community Fund is wonderful and the players are so excited. As a group they are really progressing and their new kits adds to that.”
The team has recently moved up to playing 9 v 9 matches and like other football teams at Edinburgh South CFC the Red Pandas promote fun, friendship and fitness to its team members.
Claire Jefcoate, centre manager at Cameron Toll added: “Inch Park is such a vibrant place with lots of sports teams playing there and we’ve been delighted to be able to support many of them through our Community Fund. The Red Pandas also train at Drum Park so they’re right in the heart of the community. Good luck to all the players in all their games.”
The Cameron Toll Community Fund has also awarded funding to a number of other community initiatives recently including £500 of Waterstones vouchers for Liberton Primary’s school library and £500 to Eskvalley Model Engineering Society.
To find out more about Edinburgh South Red Pandas U12s and Edinburgh South CFC please visit: www.edinburghsouth.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.