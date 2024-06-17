Local Girls' Team Secures Its First Sponsorship

By Jonathan KennedyContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 16:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A girls' football team that plays its matches at Inch Park in the south of Edinburgh has just secured its first ever team sponsor and will now play its games with the name of the local shopping centre on its new strips.

The Red Pandas U12s are the latest team from the very popular and successful Edinburgh South CFC organisation that have received sponsorship from the Cameron Toll Community Fund.

Gael Cochrane from the Red Pandas said “The team has never had a team sponsor so receiving this £600 award from the Cameron Toll Community Fund is wonderful and the players are so excited. As a group they are really progressing and their new kits adds to that.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team has recently moved up to playing 9 v 9 matches and like other football teams at Edinburgh South CFC the Red Pandas promote fun, friendship and fitness to its team members.

The Red Pandas U12s proudly wear their new stripsThe Red Pandas U12s proudly wear their new strips
The Red Pandas U12s proudly wear their new strips

Claire Jefcoate, centre manager at Cameron Toll added: “Inch Park is such a vibrant place with lots of sports teams playing there and we’ve been delighted to be able to support many of them through our Community Fund. The Red Pandas also train at Drum Park so they’re right in the heart of the community. Good luck to all the players in all their games.”

The Cameron Toll Community Fund has also awarded funding to a number of other community initiatives recently including £500 of Waterstones vouchers for Liberton Primary’s school library and £500 to Eskvalley Model Engineering Society.

To find out more about Edinburgh South Red Pandas U12s and Edinburgh South CFC please visit: www.edinburghsouth.co.uk.

Related topics:Edinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.