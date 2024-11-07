Local youth team scores with £500 Melville donation

A youth football club based in Rosewell, Midlothian, has invested in vital equipment for the future, including new indoor goals, thanks to a £500 donation from Dalkeith-based Melville Housing Association.

Rosewell Football Academy, which will shortly celebrate it’s third anniversary, trains on weekday evenings in the local church hall with matches on Sundays and currently has four age groups made up of both girls and boys from under 7s through to under 11s.

“We’re delighted to see our donation put to such good use,” said Melville’s Dan Hughes. “Danny and his team have done a fantastic job over the past couple of years, starting from nothing to now having dozens of kids getting out and playing football every week. We’re pleased to have been able to help out in some small way and we wish the whole club all the best for the new season.”

Established in 2021, the Rosewell Football Academy now has more than 80 kids getting outside, exercising and playing regularly with new age groups expected to start playing games next spring.

“The club has come a long way in a short time but without the support of the local community we would really struggle,” said Danny McQuade, club organiser. “Help like this is incredibly valuable so on behalf of everyone at the club I’d like to thank Melville Housing for their generous donation.”