Loganlea Trout Fishery re-opens this weekend with new owners

Alex's granddaghter, Jacqui Wilson, and her husband, Craig, are now the proud owners and are currently in the final throws of preparing the popular fishery above Flotterstone for opening day on Saturday, March 2, and anglers will see a difference.

The fishery HQ has been gutted to create a cafe which can also be used by dog walkers and cyclists. It will also house reception and a small tackle and accessory shop which will have a supply of flies.

Hot food - pies and sausage rolls - will also available with home-baking, including cup cakes, and home-made soup - including tomato and red pepper - will be on the menu along with tea and coffee.

Craig (and Jacqui working on the new cafe at Loganlea Trout Fishery.

Trout supplies remain with Dumfries-based Invicta and Craig, a keen fisherman himself for the last decade, promises hard-fighting trout will be introduced as the couple from Mayfield near Dalkeith, aim to develop the business.

The fishery will be open initially from 9am to 5pm every day except Tuesday and there may be an early morning session during the height of the summer to fit with trout feeding patterns. An evening session is planned on Wednesdays when the summer nights kick in.

Fishing clubs are already booking outings but there are still spaces and food can be provided.

The new owners are hooked on the sport. Craig switched from spinning to fly fishing several years ago and Jacqui has cast a line at Loganlea and other fisheries. She is getting the bug and quipped: "I'll probably become an expert when I am up here."

Loganlea in the summer.

When not at the fishery, Jacqui runs a busy beauty salon called Voodoo in Bonnyrigg while Craig is the owner of Edin Electrical Installations based at Mayfield. They have business experience and are determined to make Loganlea a must-visit venue.

Future plans include creating an outside decking area for guests and Jacqui explained how the came to take over the fishery. She said: "My aunt (Karen Jack) decided to give up (the fishery) after ten years. I thought she would keep it on a little longer, but she has decided it is time. Craig and I are well-established in our businesses so we can take a step back to do this."

Craig added: "I took up trout fishing several years ago, came up here and got a set-up going. Now, I plan to make my hobby part of my job and I can switch between the electrical business and here."

Jacqui confirmed that flurocarbon, flies, hooks etc, things that anglers need on the day, will be in the shop but the fishery will be closed on a Tuesday after looking back through the diary.Re-stocking will be every couple of weeks and Invicta will provide Spanish origin fish. Craig said: "They will good, hard-fighting fish."

So, all is nearly ready for opening day and the couple hope that the weather gods play ball.

The weather can be "fickle" in the Pentlands but Jacqui added: "We're hoping for good weather in the first couple of weeks after opening so we can get everybody up to give us a try. Word-of-mouth will help sell the fishery to the outside world."

Good news for Cramond Angling Association members. Secretary Joe Arndt confirmed that the club's fishing rights now extend over both banks of the Gogar Burn from where it meets the River Almond to the A71 road.

Excluded are all sections where it is culverted underground - at the airport - Castle Gogar, across the A8, South Gyle, M8 and Union Canal. He added: "So, in a nutshell we can fish all visible sections of the burn from River Almond to the A71. Access applicable in accordance with Scotland's Right to Roam legislation."

West Lothian Angling Association say their permits are now available in Gamefish in Howe Street, Edinburgh, as well as The Edinburgh Angling Centre and West Lothian Angling for 56 miles of fishing on the Almond from Birdsmill near Newbridge to Kirkton at Livingston and tributaries including the Breich Water, Muriston Water and a water known locally as The Yellow Burn.