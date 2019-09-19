Lothians golf round-up: The Observers bridged a 13-year gap to claim the Sivewright Quaich

Have your say

The Observers bridged a 13-year gap to claim the Sivewright Quaich at Prestonfield.

The club within Craigmillar Park were worthy winners of the event for non course-owning clubs after beating holders SMARTS on their home track.

Playing at the front, Keith Peacock and Bob King birdied the last to finish one down while Rab Jackson and Stewart Leslie finished two up at the bag to make it a 2&1 victory.

Prior to that previous win in 2006, Observers reached the final in 1986, when Leslie was in the line up.

• Marshall Law

Baberton’s Karen Marshall is the 2019 Midlothian Champion of Champions.

She claimed the title after beating Louise Fraser of Kingsknowe in a ding-dong battle at Royal Burgess.

Marshall was three up after eight before Fraser reduced the deficit to one with a birdie at the 16th then won the 18th.

But, after Fraser was unable to convert a 20-foot putt at the 19th, the title fell to Marshall for a fourth time after previous wins in 2003, 2012 and 2015.

• Hospital Aid

An annual charity day at North Berwick raised thousands of pounds for a community hospital.

The Ladies’ Captain Charity Open Greensomes Day, held in aid of the The Friends of the Edington in North Berwick, saw competitors customise their golfing attire to tie in with this year’s special Solheim Cup theme.

To the delight of lady captain Dawn Young, a total of 186 women golfers took part in the latest event which helped raise £10,500 for the local hospital.

• Spoons-fed

Midlothian pairings recorded a 1-2 in the Commonwealth Spoons Finals at Pollock in Glasgow.

In an event featuring 82 teams, Murrayfield duo Valerie Mackenzie and Margaret Fergusson came out on top with a net score of 74.5 playing off 10.5.

Second place went to Deer Park pair Anne Brown and Kay Cuthbertson on 76.5 off 19.5, picking up that prize by virtue of a better inward half.

The prize was donated by the Australian Golf Union.