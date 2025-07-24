Mackerel are definitely in the Forth

It is just after 8pm on a beautiful night with an almost flat calm sea and light breeze on the River Forth.

Six happy anglers celebrate as we pulled into the dockside. They say goodbye then lifted a crate, yes a crate, laden with mackerel, all taken in a two-hour trip.

Two strong guys struggled to carry the container up the jetty and the fish were, they said, destined for a home-built smoker in one of their gardens. They showed us a picture, it was indeed sizeable.

One, a Romanian, fishing at the stern of the boat, was particularly adept. On four occasions, he hooked into five mackerel at one time on his rig, five silver dressed hooks.

Leanne Taylor (right) with another successful angler, Graham Brazenall.

Others on the well-appointed and spotlessly clean catamaran, operated by Forth Sea Safaris, were not so lucky, yet they were only a few paces away.

Green and pink tinged hooks, some with beads and some without, were attached and they did attract, but not in the volume of our Romanian friend who left the boat with his clothes covered in fish scales. He was knackered with the effort, but smiles better having made the trip.

He knew how to plunder the darting and surprisingly strong fish from the depths. No real science to it. Drop feathers overboard, don’t cast as that is dangerous - gulls and gannets can attack the hook – and you need a weight strong enough to take the feathers through the water column.

Some fish were tempted on the drop, others near the bottom. Let the weight hit the deck and lift it around two turns on the reel then jig the feathers up and down. We all did it, but the tactic worked better for some than for others.

The anglers who hooked into mackerel on board the Forth Sea Safaris boat out of Burntisland take a selfie

It does make one jealous, however, when somebody close catches and you don’t, but that’s the joy, or not, of fishing. However, everybody went home with some and is no surprise the hard-fighting fish are so eagerly sought by local anglers.

Locals shouted to us from the harbour wall as we came in asking how we had fared. They were struggling in their quest for the sliver scaled fish which are considered healthy and nutritious. Mackerel are, according to experts, packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and various vitamins and minerals.

Regularly consuming mackerel, loved on the Continent, but once shunned by British shoppers, but not any more, has been linked with numerous health benefits, including improved heart health, brain function and reduced risk of chronic diseases.

However, you either love mackerel or loathe them. I’m in the loathe camp, I’m afraid, even when converted to mackerel pate, smoked or unsmoked.

Grilling or pan frying are popular methods which allegedly highlight the flavour. Our Romanian colleague said: “My freezer had about 40 last year. This time, I’ll keep about 20 and then give to friends and neighbours.” Then he departed.

Forth Sea Safaris are based at the East Dock Harbour, only a two minute walk from Burntisland Station and many groups take the train, some from Edinburgh Waverley.

The dock is a 20 minute drive from the Forth Road Bridge and parking is at the top of the jetty. The boat, which can be chartered for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries, and has also been used for ashes scattering and a marriage proposal, is equipped with the latest navigation and safety equipment.

The twin engine craft, with Stuart at the helm, welcomes youngsters aged 15 but they must be looked after by a parent or guardian. Leanne, no mean fisherman herself, is on hand to sort out issues, like tangles which do happen, particularly with inexperienced anglers using several hooks. A maximum of three is recommended.

Equipment can be hired and Leanne confirmed: “This is prime mackerel season and we have availability in the coming weeks, with trips every Friday night and Saturday morning.”

Young people, she said, love the experience of landing a fish, particularly their first, and it is rare that anglers don’t catch.

Wearing appropriate clothing is advised as it can get cold out in the Forth which can also get choppy, and seasickness is unpleasant, to say the least. However, lets accentuate the positive, it can be great fun.

Elsewhere, there are three legs left of the ten-leg, summer series run by the Bass Rock Shore Angling League and Craig Ogilvie leads the race for the title with 34 points.

The North Berwick-based angler is six ahead of Jimmy Green from Musselburgh with club chairman, Alan Brown (West Barns), third on 26 points. James Ogilvie (Haddington), the club secretary, is fourth with 20 points and Graham Meadows (St Boswells) fifth on 19 points.

Brown won round seven with a rockling of 27cm, one centimetre ahead of new member Dave Ellis who was second on his debut. Fishing was “dire” off the sea wall at Dunbar with only two cards being handed in.

On to coarse angling and Colin McKerrell (Glasgow) had the stand out weight in the second round of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling float only series at Strathclyde Park.

He totalled 775g but weed made life difficult for entrants who fished the far side of the boating pond at the south end of the loch.

Robert Neill-Took (Glasgow) was second with 445g and Heather Lauriston (Cumbernauld), a member of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club (ELCAC), third on 425g.

Organiser Gus Brindle (Dunfermline) was fourth with 325g and James Dornom (Currie, Midlothian), a Scottish international, fifth with 230g.

The third and final round is on Sunday, August 31 and pegs will be confirmed nearer the date.

ELCAC host March 6 of their ten-leg summer series at Orchil near Auchterarder on Saturday (July 26).