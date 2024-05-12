Memorial match looks like being a sell-out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The maximum number of 60 pegs are almost full for the Colin McEwan Memorial sea fishing match scheduled for East Lothian on October 6.

Leading names from the sea fishing world in the North East of England and Scotland are listed including Neil Cutler, Gavin Owen and Steve Potts from Tyneside and Billy Buckley (Uddingston), a member of Scotland's world championship team last year in Sicily.Edinburgh-based David Cooper, a previous winner of the Edinburgh Shore Angling League, winter series, is booked along with his brother Chris.

Stewart Falconer from Arbroath, and Falkirk-based Ian Campbell, who organises the winter series, are also listed and the match is being organised by Colin's brother, Barry, who also represented Scotland in the world championships in Sicily, and James Ogilvie, secretary of the East Lothian-based, Bass Rock Shore Angling League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a measure and release fixture on Ravensheugh Beach with fishing from 9am to 1pm with registration from 7am to 8am and a £250 prize is guaranteed for the longest fish.

Barry McEwan, co-organiser of the Colin McEwan Memorial

This is a pre-book only event and anybody interested should contact Barry on 07813 924555 or James on 0774 7063977.

Meanwhile, Chris Empson won round three of the summer league organised by the Bass Rock club on Cockenzie Walkway.Lugworm and small slivers of other fish, including mackerel, were favoured and dabs and coley were among the fish caught on a difficult night with a chilly wind.

Empson from Dunbar totalled seven fish for 141cm with Graham Meadows (St Boswells), fishing nearby, catching five fish for 99cm with Jamie McHale (Gifford) third only four centimetres behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry McEwan (Port Seton), who only fished for two of the three-hour match because of work commitments, totalled 79cm with Neil Anderson (North Berwick) fifth with a 23cm fish.

Willie Stafford from Edinburgh was sixth with a 19cm fish and McEwan had the longest fish, a 32cm cod.

Round four is on Wednesday, May 15 at a venue to be decided. Full details will be posted on the club's Facebook site.

Fly fishing now and conditions were a touch warmer for Heat 5 of the Scottish National Trout Fishing Championship at the Lake of Menteith in which 44 anglers took part and 343 trout were caught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top rod was East Lothian-based Keith Logan of Heriot AC who netted 31 trout. He won the Champion of Champions at the Lake in 2023.Alex Grant of Select FF had 23 fish for second and third was Mark McNaughton of Lochend FF who netted 21 trout. Best locations were Tod Hole and International Bay where dries and buzzers proved the best tactics.

Other local qualifiers were Dunfermline-based Ross Carnegie (West Lothian FD), Douglas Scott (Earlston), Ronnie Glass (Kelso), Mick Tait (Kelso), Keith Renton (Coldstream), Jimmy McBride (Edinburgh).

Ben Robertson from Whitburn, Alan Steven (Bo'ness) and Derek Halliday from Kelso qualified for the next stage of the Scottish National from four at Frandy.

There were 26 competitors and between them they caught 55 fish in difficult conditions with a cold north-east wind and clear skies.Top rod Martin McCafferty of Future FF netted nine fish with Ronnie McKean of East Kilbride AC second with six fish. Kenny Finlayson of Strathgryfe AA was third with four fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Scotland's ladies carp team hosted a fund-raising event at Wyreside Lakes near Lancaster the anglers landed 19 carp totalling 352lb 5oz.

Three personal bests were recorded including a 31lb fish landed by new captain Catherine Robertson. The new vice-captain, Eleanor Mitchell, netted two personal bests with a 22lb 8oz mirror and a 21lb 10oz common. Catherine and Margo Robinson won with a total weight of 100lb 4oz.