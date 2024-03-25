Men's hockey: Tough Euro test for Grange in Portugal
The current Scottish Premiership champions play Northern Irish cracks Lisnagarvey in their opener at 15.00 on Friday, March 29 and then OKS-SHVSM Vinnitsa (Ukraine) the following day (14.30).
Their final qualifier is against hosts HD Lousada at 16.45 on March 31 which will determine their final standing in Pool B.
The final ties are on April 1.
Grange go into the tournament on a high after a 4-0 win over arch Scottish rivals Western Wildcats at Fettes on Saturday which means the Stockbridge club top the Premiership by a point.
Martin Shepherdson, Grange's team manager, was happy with the performance of the squad against Western but revealed that influential Scottish international midfielder, Gordon Amore, is out of the trip to Portugal because of injury.
Pressing them are The University of Edinburgh who are on 36 points with Western on 33. All three have played 14 games.
Grange are not the Premiership's top scorers having netted 56 and let in 13. The students have scored 67 and surrendered 23 and Western have scored 62 and shipped 25.