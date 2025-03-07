Milestone year for historic team golf event in Scotland

The 125th edition of the Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy will be held at the Braids in May | National World

125th edition of Dispatch Trophy takes place at the Braids in Edinburgh in May

It’s a milestone year for the Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy, with the 125th edition of the popular team tournament taking place at the Braids.

The event was first held in 1890 and has only been disrupted by two World Wars and, more recently, a Covid pandemic.

The team numbers may have diminished, which is mainly down to a huge number of Edinburgh companies who had been involved in the past no longer being in existence.

However, the enthusiasm, passion and enjoyment for those who still take part in the tournament are all as strong as it has ever been.

This year’s event will get underway on Saturday, 17 May, when a number of teams are likely to be involved in two matches.

The last-16 matches will then be played on Tuesday, 20 May, followed by the quarter-finals on Thursday, 22 May. The semi-finals and final are then scheduled for Saturday, 24 May.

Duddingston will be the defending champions after the Capital club retained the trophy in the 2024 edition, which was concluded in September due to bad weather in May.

At this year’s event, Edinburgh Leisure will be showcasing its Edinburgh 900 Golf Exhibition as part of the celebrations to mark the city’s 900th anniversary.

The exhibition, which is being supported by the Sporting Heritage programme through a grant for £500, will shine a spotlight on the rich history of Edinburgh’s six municipal courses.

It will also trace the game’s roots from its 15th-century origins at Leith Links through to the Dispatch Trophy.

“Our golf heritage exhibition will be looking to transcend traditional sporting narratives by uncovering overlooked community stories and creating inclusive pathways to engagement,” said Rohan Craig, Golf Supervisor at Edinburgh Leisure.

“By positioning golf as more than a sport – but a social and cultural touchstone – we’re hoping to attract non-traditional audiences.”

The passing of former Dispatch Trophy convenor Hamish Coghill, far right, will be marked at this year’s event | TSPL

This year’s event will be tinged with sadness following the death of Hamish Coghill, a former Dispatch Trophy convenor, on New Year’s Day.

“Hamish was the bedrock of the Dispatch Trophy Committee and the bedrock of the Dispatch Trophy,” said Robin Mutch, the event’s former secretary and a close friend of Coghill. “The wise sage who always had the right answer and always, always with a sense of humour.”

Discussions are taking place about a fitting way for Coghill’s contribution to the event to be marked at its 125th staging.

Applications for entry can be found here https://forms.office.com/e/88Za3M7tFZ