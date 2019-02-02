Angling: Volunteers needed to monitor river fly on River Esk

Musselburgh and District Angling Association (MDAA) are appealing for volunteers to help to monitor river fly on the Esk. River fly life can ultimately tell how healthy the river is and MDAA chairman Chris Halliday revealed that committee members have already met Forth Rivers Trust (FRT).

He said: “We are looking for anyone who thinks they would be interested in helping. The more we do the more accurate the info will be.” MDAA committee members plan to meet FRT again soon and Halliday added: “It would be good to have a rough idea how many people are interested.”

Meanwhile, The Clyde is a popular venue for Lothians fishermen and the salmon season opening ceremony is at The Popinjay Hotel, Rosebank, Carluke, at 9am on Saturday, February 16. It is a popular, free-to-attend event, with a charity raffle, fly-tying demos and a children’s casting competition.

Angling manufacturers, Hardy, will showcase their latest tackle and professional casting instructors will be there to help beginner’s and seasoned fly anglers with tips.

Elsewhere, after adapting two weirs on the River Almond at Kirkton and Howden, City of Edinburgh Council, Forth Rivers Trust, the Scottish Government and the Scottish Environment Protection Association are focusing on Mid Calder Weir.

A rock ramp to allow migrating species to swim upstream to high-quality habitat in the upper catchment is planned.

Consultation events are on Saturday, February 9 (10am to 4pm) at Mid Calder Community Centre and Tuesday, February 12 (1pm to 8pm) at East Calder Partnership Centre.

West Lothian Angling Association host their first fly-tying event of the year in Mid Calder Community Centre on Monday, (7.30pm). Members and non-members are invited and materials are provided. Season tickets for the club’s eight-mile stretch of The Almond from near Newbridge to Kirkton at Livingston will be available.

Finally, diving and angling spaces are available on charter boat BeeCool, weather permitting, with Aquamarine Charters. There is an 8am sailing from Eyemouth on Saturday and Sunday. Contact Will Cool on 07585 003 786.