Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Rugby, kick-boxing, motor racing

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week highlights a ten-year-old kick-boxing prodigy at the Wolfpack club, Jessfield bowling champions, new strips for Musselburgh Youngstar footballers. motor racing ace Colin on track for another title, Capital orienteer Laura excels. Tanfield duo claim Queensberry Absent Friends bowling trophy, Boroughmuir rugby bursary, Priestfield and Craigmillar Park tennis plus finals loom for five-a-side footballers from Kingdom Housing Association and Castle Rock Edinvar.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.