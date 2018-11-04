City of Edinburgh men suffer Cup agony but Uni women make last four

City of Edinburgh let a two-set lead slip against champions City of Glasgow Ragazzi as the men’s John Syer Grand Prix volleyball heated up.

After losing in four sets to Ragazzi in the league the previous weekend, the Capital side stamped their authority on the latest clash by taking the first two sets 25-21, 25-21.

But Ragazzi powered back to win the next two sets and squeezed through in the tie-break to win the match 21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-13.

Despite the painful defeat, City of Edinburgh will take some heart from the fact they had the champions on the rack with more critical games to come deeper in the season.

Edinburgh’s NUVOC lost a tie four-set match at Aberdeen 14-25, 27-25, 18-25, 24-26.

In the women’s competition, Edinburgh University moved into the semi-finals with a 27-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22 win over Edinburgh Jets in spite of not firing on all cylinders.