Dalkeith driver Aiden Moffat claims first Touring Cars win of season

Dalkeith’s Aiden Moffat is the highest-placed Scot in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship after claiming his first race win of the season.

Moffat took victory in the third race at Silverstone, enjoying a strong good weekend by qualifying eighth for race 1 while he was on pole position for the final race of the day. The 21-year-old got away well from pole in his Laser Tools Mercedes-Benz A-Class and, in the early laps, was able to build a slight lead ahead of the pack.

However, the safety car was called out following a stranded car on lap nine and, when the race resumed, there was an epic six-car battle for the lead with Moffat holding on magnificently to win.

Moffat now heads to Brands Hatch on Sunday, September 30 in 17th place in the standings and with renewed confidence.