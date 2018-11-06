Dan Coultas announces his return with glory double

FORMER Great Britain squad member Dan Coultas, who has just returned to action after more than a year injured, claimed a double as Grange cruised into the quarter-finals of hockey’s Scottish Cup.

Both his goals came in the second-half from penalty corners after the sides were level at 1-1 at the break, Scottish internationalist Duncan Riddell opened the scoring for the home side before Uddingston levelled.

Todd Mills was Grange’s other marksman as the reigning champions stayed on course for a league and cup double.

Edinburgh University joined Grange in the quarter-finals after beating Division Two side Stepps 6-1 in Glasgow but Watsonians bowed out after being thrashed 6-0 at Western Wildcats.

Division Two side Inverleith lost 5-3 at Perthshire, a reverse of the scoreline in their league meeting at Edinburgh Academy only eight days ago.

Just 24 hours earlier, Dylan Bean netted a double as Grange remained in pole position in men’s Division One. The young Australian scored from open play and direct from a penalty corner in Grange’s 3-1 victory at former pace-setters Hillhead.

James Nairn also added a field goal just before the half-time whistle.

Hillhead replied via a penalty stroke and Grange survived a series of penalty corners to see out the game and claim another three points.

Elsewhere, Watsonians bounced back after their 8-2 home defeat by Uddingston by hammering Clydesdale 5-1 in Glasgow but Edinburgh University’s slide continued when they lost 4-1 at Grove Menzieshill.

Western Wildcats beat Uddingston 5-3 while Kelburne thrashed bottom club Aberdeen Standard Gordonians 7-0 in Glasgow.