DMT British title success for Musselburgh’s Fraser McLeod

Fraser McLeod from Musselburgh won gold in the Junior Boys event (age 15-16) at the 2018 British Gymnastics Tumbling, Trampolining and DMT championships in Birmingham.

The 15-year-old, a member of the Two Foot Higher trampolining club based at Musselburgh Sport Centre, scored 69.00 in DMT qualifying to put him in first place going into the final. Fraser completed two passes – one of which was a triple – and his final score of 137.100 gave him gold for the fourth year in a row.

Fraser, who has previously competed at both World and European level – helping Great Britain land a team bronze in 2016 – said: “My routine went very well – it wasn’t perfect. Both my mounts were a little bit shaky at the start, but I ended up coming through and the landings were strong, so I was happy with that.”

Fraser is also a member of Saltire Teamgym club, based at Meadowmill Sport Centre, and is in the GB squad travelling to Odivelas, Portugal next month to compete in the European Teamgym Championships.