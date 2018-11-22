Edinburgh curler Bruce Mouat leads Scotland into European Championships final

Murrayfield curler Bruce Mouat’s Scotland rink will go for gold at the European Curling Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday after beating Italy 9-6 in their semi-final.

The Scots, who had a record of seven wins and two losses in the round-robin stage, will meet unbeaten Sweden – 6-3 victors over Germany in the other last-four tie – in Saturday’s final.

The Scotland team – which includes Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan – required an extra end after Italy levelled at 6-6 in the tenth.

Mouat, a bronze medal winner at the World Championships in Las Vegas in April, kept his cool to clinch victory with the final stone.

Scotland lost 9-8 to final opponents Sweden earlier in the tournament, having gone into the tenth end 8-6 up.