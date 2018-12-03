Edinburgh divers all win gold at Scottish National and Open Championships

The Capital’s four best divers all had successful outings at the Scottish National and Open Championships at the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

The event ran from Thursday to Sunday and all events had strong fields with Olympians such as Tom Daley present.

Edinburgh Diving Club’s Gemma McArthur won the women’s platform synchro with Robyn Birch (Dive London) on Thursday while clubmate James Heatly paired up with Jamaican Yona Knight-Wisdom to win the men’s 3 metre synchro event.

McArthur took a bronze on Friday in the women’s platform event with Heatly winning a silver in the men’s 1 metre event behind an inspired Jordan Houlden from Sheffield.

Edinbuergh’s Grace Reid won gold in the women’s 1 metre on Saturday with Heatly picking up a bronze in the men’s 3 metre. Thomson and McArthur combined to win the team event on that day too.

And, last night, Reid took the women’s 3 metre gold medal with Thomson taking the Scottish title in the men’s platform after finishing fifth in the open event.