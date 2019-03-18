Edinburgh University women’s volleyball club to have two teams in top flight

Have your say

Edinburgh University women’s volleyball club will have two teams in the SVL Premier for the first time next season.

Coached by former GB international Paul Glissov, Edinburgh University II booked their place in the top flight after coming from behind to beat capital rivals NUVOC 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 25-13, 15-10.

The students also beat Su Ragazzi II in straight sets 25-19, 25-16, 15-6 and will join their first-team in the SVL Premier.

The promotion comes hot on the heels of the first-team reaching next month’s Scottish Cup final after beating holders Su Ragazzi the previous weekend.

In the men’s SVL Premier, NUVOC suffered a setback as they seek to avoid relegation, losing in straight sets at Forza Ragazzi 21-25, 23-25, 18-25.