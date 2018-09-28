Fishing: New reception area unveiled at Rosslynlee Trout Fishery

BOSSES at Rosslynlee Trout Fishery at Newbigginghill near Penicuik will soon open a plush, new reception area.

The extensive unit, which includes comfortable seating for relaxing and eating, a tackle and snack shop plus office, overlooks the popular fishery.

John Dewar, who runs the venue on behalf of the owners, said finishing touches were being done currently. And he reports that recent catch returns have been encouraging. Joe Walker was among anglers who netted sizeable specimens. His prize was a 7lb rainbow on a mini yellow dancer.

That pattern was also successful for John Watson but he landed a fine 10lbs-plus rainbow fishing an intermediate line in the big bay at Morton Fishings near Mid Calder.

Harlaw Reservoir in The Pentland Hills above Balerno is still open for business despite low water levels.

The day permit is £20, cut from £25, and anglers are still catching with black and green lures proving popular.

Meanwhile, West Lothian Angling Association host the latest in their popular monthly fly tying nights on Monday. The venue is Mid Calder Community Centre across from the Black Bull to start at 7.30pm.

Non-members are welcome and Scot Muir, the association’s secretary, said materials are provided and the sessions are run by an experienced fly tier.

On to coarse fishing and Dave Pellow continued his recent purple patch by claiming a bag of 37lbs 8oz in the seventh and final match of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club’s Summer League.

But the sizeable haul, which included some big carp on paste and hard pellet, was not enough to earn him the league title. That went to Wayne Henley who landed one roach of 1lb 10oz for last place on the day, but his early-season form tipped the balance.

Second on a blustery, showery day at Orchill near Dunblane was Tony Hayler, fishing paste and catching carp, with 28lb 12oz and third was Geoff Lowe, who had a purple patch of three good carp, with 9lb 12oz