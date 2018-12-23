Gina Aitken wins her fifth Scottish Mixed Doubles curling title

Have your say

Capital curler Gina Aitken claimed her fifth Scottish Mixed Doubles title after she and Arbroath’s Duncan Menzies won today’s final at Braehead Arena.

Menzies was a late replacement for Aitken’s injured partner Scott Andrews, but the scratch pairing gelled instantly, winning all five group matches before eliminating Alice Spence and Craig Waddell 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Defending champions Jayne Stirling and Fraser Kingan were also unbeaten, but Aitken and Menzies shrugged off an early 3-1 deficit and roared back to win 7-4.

They will now represent Scotland at the World Championships in Norway in April, although Andrews may be fit enough to partner Aitken in Stavanger.