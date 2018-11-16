Grange aim to maintain five-point gap after derby with Watsonians

GRANGE have a 15-point advantage over city rivals Watsonians ahead of Saturday’s hockey match-up at Peffermill (push back 1pm).

But the champions and pace-setters are not taking anything for granted as they bid to maintain a healthy five-point gap over second-placed Grove Menzieshill and the chasing pack in the ten-strong Division One.

Ed Irvine, Grange’s manager, said: “Regardless of the history of previous fixtures, the match on Saturday will be tough League One encounter as Watsons are well-organised and coached. We look forward to the match.”

There was no news on injuries and availability from Grange who are unbeaten so far this term having won seven and drawn two of their previous fixtures.

Watsonians have won two and drawn two of their nine fixtures so far, scoring 19 goals and shipping 28.

Grange top the scoring charts with 40 for and 12 against and coach David Knipe’s men are firm favourites to claim win.

Edinburgh University travel to Titwood to face Clydesdale (3.30pm). The students are fifth with 12 points from ten games having won four and drawn three and Clydesdale are a point and two places lower with three wins and two draws in nine games.

Edinburgh have scored 24 goals and let in 20 while Clydesdale have scored 17 goals and lost 25.

Graham Moodie, Edinburgh’s coach, is keen to stay in the top five an out of the relegation race. Two points here would be a real bonus.