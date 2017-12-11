Indoor hockey: Mixed start for Inverleith

Inverleith suffered mixed fortunes on the opening day of the men’s Division One indoor hockey fixtures.

Last year’s runners-up lost 7-4 to Bromac Kelburne and 5-1 to Grove Menzieshill but beat Edinburgh rivals Grange 5-1 with captain Patrick Christie scoring twice. Grove top the table with three straight wins after also beating Grange 10-1, Bromac Kelburne 6-3 and finally Inverleith.

Dundee Wanderers celebrated their return to the top flight with a 7-5 win over Edinburgh University and the students went down 7-4 to Bromac Kelburne in their other game.