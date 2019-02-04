Millie Fowler, Gemma McArthur and Grace Reid win British National Diving Cup gold

Millie Fowler and Gemma McArthur are the golden girls for Edinburgh Diving Club after they both topped the podium at the British National Diving Cup at the weekend.

Grace Reid, now competing for Dive London, also picked up a gold and in all there were seven medals collected by athletes with Capital connections, but it was the 20-year-old duo Fowler and McArthur who stole the show in Plymouth.

Fowler put in one of her best performances to win the women’s 3m event on Sunday, her 302.20 points seeing her beat off some stiff competition.

“I’m so overwhelmed and I can’t really believe that happened,” she said.

“My first goal was to make a personal best, but to win is amazing.”

On Saturday McArthur came out on top in the women’s 10m, while Edinburgh-born Reid and partner Kat Torrance won the women’s 3m synchro.

The other local medallists over the three days were Lucas Thomson (silver in men’s 10m synchro), James Heatly and Reid (silver in the men’s and women’s 1m respectively) and McArthur (bronze in women’s 10m synchro).