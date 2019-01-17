Musselburgh tips: John Williams fancied for victory at his favourite track

John Williams has a good record at Musselburgh and looks set to add another victory there to his CV tomorrow.

The gelding has netted three of his four career wins on the East Lothian track, the latest coming just before Christmas, and he has also made the frame here on several occasions.

The ten-year-old was third at Hexham in October on his return to action after a summer holiday and then disappointed a little at Ayr before making all the running to win over 2…m here in December. The runner-up was Henry’s Joy who boosted the form by winning at the last meeting here at Musselburgh recently

John Williams probably found the drop back to the minimum two miles against him when runner-up at Ayr recently, but he is confidently expected to go one better when stepping back up in distance in the Boogie in the Morning Handicap Chase (3.30). It’s worth noting that he is the only runner from Sandy Thomson’s successful yard at Greenlaw in the Borders.

Tokaramore has been second in two of her past three races and can go one better in the opening Betway Handicap Hurdle (1.15) when Bruce Lynn will claim a handy 7lbs.

The mare won bumpers at Kelso on her first two racecourse appearances and has shown lots of promise over hurdles since then. She was second on this track in November when she appeared to throw victory away by hanging badly in the closing stages.

That was over 3m, but the drop back to 2m did not appear to upset her when she was fourth here three weeks later – she stayed on strongly when she did not have much room on the run-in.

Another decent effort followed when second at Ayr where an error at the final flight did not help her cause. That was over 2„m and the 2…m trip tomorrow may prove to be just right.

Wot A Shot was a game winner at the last meeting here and can hit the target again in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Hurdle (2.55).

The gelding was a winner on the level in Ireland in his younger days and has scored over both hurdles and fences since switching to racing over obstacles.

He scored over the smaller obstacles here in December 2017 off a mark of 100 and justified favouritism when winning here again just eleven days ago off a 5lbs lower mark.

A 7lbs penalty puts him on a mark of 102 tomorrow, but he still gets weight from all his rivals and can score again for the Multiple Sclerosis Borders Racing Club, and trainer Nicky Richards.

Henry’s Joy had been runner-up twice this term before battling on well to score here recently. He has a 7lbs penalty and faces an extra half mile in the Betway Chase (1.45), but may well be up to the task. His resolution certainly cannot be faulted.

Selections : 1.15 Tokaramore; 1.45 Henry’s Joy; 2.55 Wot A Shot; 3.30 John Williams