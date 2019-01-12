Ryan Davie beats strong field to win Edinburgh Pool Open Championship

Cumbernauld’s Ryan Davie came through a top-quality field to win the 2019 Euro Rentals Edinburgh Pool Open Championship, defeating East Fife’s Kevin McLeod 8-2 in the final at The Shandon Snooker & Pool Club.

Scotland’s No.4 ranked player Davie was made to work hard for his victory, surviving an opening-round decider in a 7-6 win over Alan Dickson before defeating Edinburgh’s Robert Carlisle 7-3 to book his place in the last-16 stage. Davie then secured wins over Martin Jones and Edinburgh’s Benji Brogan, 8-6 and 8-1 respectively, before overcoming fellow Scotland internationalist Marc Fleming (Dundee) 8-5 and Glasgow’s Davy Marky 8-3 to book his place in the final.

Last year’s champion Mark Boyle was clinical in his run to the quarter-finals where he whitewashed Liam Dunster 8-0 but he was stopped in his tracks by the impressive McLeod, who produced a fantastic performance in a 8-4 win to advance to the final. However, Davie proved to be too strong in the final, pocketing the top prize of £1000.

Tournament director Paul Cruickshank said “I am absolutely delighted with how the weekend went and the calibre of player we have managed to get playing in the event, with some of the best players in the world entering.

“In just two years we have managed to double the entrants from 64 to a record 128 this year and having Euro Rentals as a tournament sponsor is a great boost for the tournament.

“I had some fantastic support running the event and from the Shandon Club so many thanks to them all for helping put on a great event.”