Volleyball: City of Edinburgh beat city rivals NUVOC

City of Edinburgh kept the pressure on reigning champions City of Glasgow Ragazzi at the top of the men’s Scottish Premier Volleyball League with a four-set win over city rivals NUVOC.

City comfortably won the first two sets but NUVOC hit back to take the third and competed well in the fourth set before City came through 25-14, 25-16, 25-27, 25-19. The win leaves City just three points behind leaders Ragazzi, who are unbeaten at the top. City of Edinburgh II were involved in a marathon battle at Glasgow Mets in League One where they powered back from two sets down to win 21-25, 20-25, 28-26, 25-21, 15-12 to keep up their promotion hopes. In the women’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh took care of Caledonia West in straight sets 25-11, 25-13, 25-18 and remain third, six points behind leaders Su Ragazzi.

Ragazzi handed Edinburgh University their second successive league defeat 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 but the students remain second, having played two matches more than City of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Jets, with just one win from six matches, went down 17-25, 14-25, 21-25 at Volleyball Aberdeen.