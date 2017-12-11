Volleyball: City of Edinburgh women enter break top of league

Have your say

City of Edinburgh completed the first half of their league season unbeaten as they strengthened their grip at the top of the women’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League.

The Capital side enjoyed a convincing 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 win at Volleyball Aberdeen to remain three points clear of Su Ragazzi, whom they host when the league resumes on January 13.

The victory was built around a solid service game led by captain and GB international Jen Thom, who served tough throughout and also bagged three aces.

Fellow GB internationalist Jo Morgan also provided a strong platform for the victory as Edinburgh never looked in any danger of losing their grip.

City of Edinburgh men are ten points adrift of SVL Premier leaders City of Glasgow Ragazzi after losing out 23-25, 16-25, 19-25 to Volleyball Aberdeen on Saturday.

Ragazzi were too strong for Edinburgh’s NUVOC, winning 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 but Glasgow Mets’ straight-sets defeat by South Ayrshire means NUVOC stay above Mets in the relegation zone.

City of Edinburgh II lead League One after a comfortable 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 win at Dundee. They are level on points with Su Ragazzi II but head the table on sets ratio.