Andrew Oldcorn misses out on Swiss Seniors Open title after strong start

Capital ace Andrew Oldcorn missed out on a chance of a first win in just under three years on the Staysure Seniors Tour.

The 59-year-old, who recently became attached to Ratho Park, was leading in the final round of the Swiss Seniors Open at Bad Ragaz after making three birdies in a row from the sixth in the final round. But he had to settle for a tie for seventh behind Argentina’s Jose Coceres after covering the last six holes in three-over.

It was Oldcorn’s best effort of the season on the over-50s, circuit, earning him just under £10,000.

The former PGA champion is heading into a stretch that includes the Senior Open at Royal Lytham and Scottish Seniors Open at Craigielaw.