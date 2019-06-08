Anglers are ‘filling their boots’ from Pease Bay to Spittal Hirst with big bags of fish

OFF-SHORE anglers have hooked into great sport in the Forth Estuary with charter owners confirming that fishermen have gone home happy with their bags full of cod, coley and other species.

Derek Anderson of Aquamarine Charters from Eyemouth said anglers had been “filling their boots” from Pease Bay to Spittal Hirst and sidewinders (plastic lures) and mixed bait have been the most successful.

Trevor Springford of Andara II from Dunbar said there seems to be a lot of natural food in the water and his view is that it is more a matter of the angler attracting the fish’s attention rather than sitting drowning a favourite bait.

He recommends using a variety including squid, prawns, pirks and shads, and to keep changing – keep the lure moving until you find something that catches their eye.

Other East Coast skippers have also reported good catches with one Balerno-based angler hooking into nearly 30 during his trip on BeeCool of Eyemouth, but mackerel are not yet showing in the Firth according to skippers.

Bass Rock Sea Angling League hold the fourth round of their ten-round event at a venue to be decided on Wednesday, June 12 (registration 6.30pm) and Barry McEwan from Port Seton leads the chase. Paul Robertson from North Berwick is second and Ryan Barnett (Edinburgh) third, with Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick) fourth.

Two anglers shared first place in the third round with the first four places separated by only three centimetres after three hours of fishing at Seacliff Beach near North Berwick.

Stuart Fairbairn from Haddington and Barry McEwan were joint first as they both landed a single fish of 22cm. Second was Paul Robertson with a fish one centimetre smaller and joint third were Steven Nairn from Duns. Ryan Barnett with fish of 20cm was fourth while Craig Ogilvie with a fish of 19cm was fifth.

A total of 16 anglers fished with six cards returned and flounders were the only species caught on the night to worm and fish baits.

Meanwhile, Forth District Salmon Fishery Board bailiffs have been on patrol on the River Tyne and found nets and set lines hidden near the banks of the river at a well-known poaching hotspot.

A spokesman said these nets were probably stashed in wait for the recent rains in the hope of a run of fish.

He added: “Bailiffs cannot be everywhere at all times and we heavily rely on reports coming in from members of the public, especially anglers as you guys are the eyes and ears on the river.”

Call Lee (superintendent) on 0788 783 5549 or Tyne and Esk bailiffs on 0773 646 6725, or message the Forth DSFB Facebook page. Pictures are important.

Elsewhere, Fraser Thomson of Pottishaw Fishery near Whitburn has received a delivery of sizeable blue trout and he revealed that three anglers a day can fly fish for pike in June, but this is dependent on water temperature.

Finally, organisers of the Hooked on Harlaw initiative reported great interest in their open day which went ahead despite high winds and drizzle for part of the five-hour event at Harlaw Visitor Centre near Balerno.

Fly-tying demonstrations and tackle were on display and many, including women and children, tried fly casting for the first time.

Jim McComb, chairman of Malleny Angling, said that the club hope to build on the taster with further initiatives and added that the water was fishing well with £10 evening permits from 5pm proving popular.