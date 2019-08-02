Barry McEwan nets another good result as he takes single prize in prestigious Peever event

Barry McEwan continued his recent purple patch by winning the top prize in the prestige Peever Sea Angling Club event in Castle Douglas.

The Port Seton-based angler, third in the recent Anywhere Anyfish event run by East Fife Sea Angling Club, won the best single prize by topping his section on each of the two days. And he was runner-up with Craig Ogilvie in the Pairs event.

The duo, who fished marks at Carsluith and Abbey Burnfoot, also split the prize pot for the largest fish in their section which was landed by Craig – a 40cm pollack – during a weekend which both described as “brilliant”.

Craig said peeler crab was their best bait on the Saturday and sandeels on Sunday. Among the species they landed were cod, whiting, mackerel, pollack, pouting, gurnard and dogfish.

He said: “We fished a boulder beach and an estuary venue on the two days and we’re buzzing, this is the second biggest event we’ve won as a team in our competitive fishing career.”

The pair were in action again on Wednesday in the eighth round of the Bass Rock Sea Angling League, Summer Series, but it was Stuart Fairbairn who landed the biggest fish. The Haddington-based angler hooked a cod weighing around 3lbs using crab and mussel bait to the east of Dunbar Harbour. Chris Empson of Dunbar claimed the biggest bag with four, a mixture of wrasse and cod also fishing east of the harbour.

Only five anglers weighed in after a tough, three-hour stint with a heavy swell and the tide making things hard.

The next round of the series will be held on August 15 and the venue will be announced the weekend before on the club’s Facebook page. New members are welcome.

Trevor Springford, skipper of Andara II out of Dunbar, reports his passengers have landed plenty if cod, mostly 2lb-ish with a few 6lb fish showing up.

He added: “Mackerel are a little more plentiful with the occasional ling and wrasse being landed.”

Derek Anderson of Aquamarine Charters of Eyemouth reports a few nice fish ten miles out, adding: “Mackerel are all over the place.”

Meanwhile, the inaugural free fishing for kids project at a popular West Lothian trout fishery is now full. Fraser Thomson launched the initiative and 25 anglers have signed-up. All equipment is provided along with lunch and a free permit for the nine-mile stretch of the River Almond run by West Lothian Angling Association.

On the River Whiteadder, Secretary David Cowan reports the recent rise in water of just over a foot has allowed fish to move through the system to the upper beats around Chirnside.

Edinburgh angler Bob Armstrong banked one salmon and a sea trout and three other salmon were also caught during the day and the total fish for this season so far is 29 salmon and six sea trout which has exceeded last year’s total of 14 salmon and five sea trout.

Bangour Trout Fishery near Livingston is closing from Saturday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 20.

Owners Karen and Jason say they are having a break and letting the water cool down.