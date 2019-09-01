Date and venue revealed for Josh Taylor-Regis Prograis fight

IBF world super lightweight champion Josh Taylor will contest his World Boxing Super Series final (WBSS) against American Regis Prograis at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, October 26.

Recent rumours that the contest might be in doubt due to contractual issues with the New Orleans fighter have been quashed with the two undefeated boxers now set for a mouth-watering clash next month.

Taylor will headline Matchroom Boxing’s bumper card that will also include compatriot and Scotland’s first three-weight world champion, Ricky Burns.

Prograis is the current WBA champion and is ranked the No.1 seed in the tournament. However, Prestonpans’ Taylor, the No.2 seed, has produced the more eye-catching performances en route to the final, not least his semi-final victory over the tough Belarusian Ivan Baranchyk at the SSE Hydro in May. The winner will also land the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy as well as the vacant Ring Magazine title.