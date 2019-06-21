Europe's top climbers to descend on Edinburgh for major autumn event ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Europe's top climbers will descend on Edinburgh this autumn for a major event at the continent's biggest indoor arena in Ratho.

The International Federation of of Sport Climbing's (IFSC) European Championships for 'lead and speed' will take place at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (EICA) from October 4th-6th.

Lead climbing is about how high a "controlled" hold a climber can achieve after making their way up a technically difficult wall. Speed climbing is about who can climb a route the quickest.

The championships will be a chance to see the best European climbers compete ahead of the sport's debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tickets will be available for Saturday, October 5th and Sunday 6th, as Friday 4th is just for speed qualifiers and is not open to the public.

The Scottish capital was successful in securing the event, held biennially, following a joint bid by EventScotland, City of Edinburgh Council, the British Mountaineering Council, Mountaineering Scotland and in conjunction with EICA: Ratho.

Edinburgh successfully delivered the IFSC World Cup in September of 2017, with EICA: Ratho taking centre stage for the fifth World cup in lead and speed, which sold-out the event attracting more than 1,200 spectators, athletes and coaches.

Lindsay Renwick, head of customer operations (West) at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “We’re delighted that Europe’s largest climbing arena is once again able to show off our world class climbing facilities at EICA: Ratho, following the success of the IFSC World Cup and Paraclimbing World Cup in September 2017.”

Push Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: “EventScotland is delighted to be supporting the return of world-class climbing to EICA: Ratho for the second time in as many year. This is an exciting time for the sport and Ratho is the perfect stage for people to see climbing first-hand ahead of its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Junior and adult tickets are now available to buy from £15.00-£20.00.

A limited amount of free tickets will be available for 3 to 5-year-olds. Babies are allowed to enter for free.

Parking at Ratho will be limited to 250 cars per day and there will be a £5 charge for parking on-site.

Anyone with an interest in volunteering at the event, should register their interest here.